Man United offer fan-favourite to Real Madrid following Solskjaer’s disappointment

Some big news here – Manchester United have reportedly made the decision to offer forward Anthony Martial to Real Madrid in order to make room for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

That’s according to a recent claim from The Times journalist Duncan Castles, who claims Red Devils’ manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fed up with the Frenchman’s poor attitude and will now sacrifice him in order to bring in Sancho.

Anthony Martial offered to Real Madrid as Manchester United work on signing elite forward. https://t.co/XZcDFuU76K pic.twitter.com/9uM9Ae95SZ — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) June 11, 2021

Despite enduring patches of poor form, Martial has remained a fan-favourite at Old Trafford, however, if these recent claims are anything to go by, the Frenchman’s Manchester days could very well be numbered.

Castles has suggested that United have offered the striker to La Liga giants Real Madrid and are even open to offloading on a season-long loan move with the option to buy.

United are understood to be closing in on finalising a whopping transfer for Sancho with Los Blancos centre-back Raphael Varane also heavily linked.

