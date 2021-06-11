Menu

Man United offer fan-favourite to Real Madrid following Solskjaer’s disappointment

Some big news here – Manchester United have reportedly made the decision to offer forward Anthony Martial to Real Madrid in order to make room for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

That’s according to a recent claim from The Times journalist Duncan Castles, who claims Red Devils’ manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fed up with the Frenchman’s poor attitude and will now sacrifice him in order to bring in Sancho.

Despite enduring patches of poor form, Martial has remained a fan-favourite at Old Trafford, however, if these recent claims are anything to go by, the Frenchman’s Manchester days could very well be numbered.

Castles has suggested that United have offered the striker to La Liga giants Real Madrid and are even open to offloading on a season-long loan move with the option to buy.

United are understood to be closing in on finalising a whopping transfer for Sancho with Los Blancos centre-back Raphael Varane also heavily linked.

Man United fans – would you prefer to see Martial stay or go? – Let us know in the comments.

