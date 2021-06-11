Menu

Man United on red alert as PSG make contact with Real Madrid star’s entourage

Manchester United will be sweating on the outcome of recent talks reportedly held between Paris-Saint Germain and the representatives of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

With his contract in Madrid set to expire in 12-months time, Varane has been heavily linked with a stunning summer move to United.

However, with all the Red Devils’ attention seemingly focused on finally sealing the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to Footmercato, Paris-Saint Germain may have stolen the march in the race for Varane.

The outlet claim that the Ligue 1 giants have recently held talks over a possible summer move with those closest to the 2018 World Cup winner.

Although it has also been noted that Los Blancos remain keen to reach a contract renewal agreement with the players, talks thus far have failed to progress.

Interestingly, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea is also mentioned in the same article with the outlet claiming the Blues are now prioritising signing a new centre-back.

