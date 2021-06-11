Popular Arsenal star to get well-deserved leadership role next season

Selecting a captain or leader in football is always a tough job, especially because some clubs do treat it as simply a ceremonial role where it goes to the longest-serving player.

Unai Emery did change that at Arsenal as he appeared to go with more of an NFL-style leadership group made up of several players, although they do still have a club captain in Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

They have some issues in that some of their leaders have either moved on or may leave this summer, so the group will need to be shaken up:

More on the leadership group and which players could be involved next season. Piece with @kayakaynak97 ?https://t.co/QG8f03lZ6Z — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 10, 2021

One of the main candidates for a role is Kieran Tierney, and it’s something that would be well-deserved when you look at his attitude and application over his short career.

Even as a young man at Celtic he was still seen as a leader because of his playing style and his application on the field, while he’s brought that to Arsenal and he’s understandably won a lot of admirers for it.

He’s a player that the club can build around going forward and he looks like a fine choice to be included, but it will also be interesting to see what happens with the other roles.

Aubameyang had plenty of issues on and off the field last season so there could even be an argument to take the captaincy from him to let him focus purely on his game.