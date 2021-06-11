Potential intrigue in Chelsea star’s future as he changes his agent

There are multiple reasons for a player choosing who they are represented by, but it doesn’t tend to happen unless they want a transfer or a new contract.

We do hear a lot of complaints about agents who may not have their client’s best interests at heart, so it probably makes sense to be represented by a close family member to ensure it’s not all about the money.

It must be stressed that there’s no indication that this is linked to any kind of transfer speculation at this point, but Caughtoffside understands that Mason Mount has left his agency Stellar ICM, and he will now be represented by his father instead.

Mount’s contract at Chelsea is pretty secure as he signed a five-year deal in 2019 which sees him stay at the club until 2024, while it’s also reported that he earns around £75k per week.

He is now a Champions League winner and a key member of the side so there’s little doubt that he could be earning more than that, so it will be interesting to see if there’s a push for a new deal soon after the change.