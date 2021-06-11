Menu

Ralf Rangnick tips new Liverpool star to play for either Barcelona or Real Madrid in the future

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Ahead of the new Premier League season, one Liverpool star is already being tipped for a future career at either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Neither of the Spanish giants have made an enquiry for the player it must be said, though Ralf Rangnick clearly believes that Ibrahima Konate’s future lies beyond his time at Anfield.

MORE: Liverpool chasing world-class Barcelona star

“He’s so good that he could play for Real Madrid or Barcelona one day,” Rangnick was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

Jurgen Klopp must surely be sick and tired of all of the rumours surrounding some of his best players, with both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane also linked with one or other of Spain’s big two in the recent past.

Mane and Salah celebrate for Liverpool

Konate has only just arrived at the club and will be judged on the standard of his performances there of course.

It isn’t helpful, however, even if such comment is meant with the best of intentions, to put ideas in player’s heads.

If a deal is to be done to that end in the future it will be because the player and both clubs desire it.

2 Comments

  1. Steve says:
    June 11, 2021 at 10:58 am

    Why is it that Barcelona and Real are always highlighted as as ultimate destination. Like they are superior to all other clubs.

    What have boty done recently? They are both horrendously in debt, have massively aging squads.

    Get sick of reading ‘X player one day be good enough to sign for Barca/Real’

    How about one day they might be good enough to sign for Batern, Liverpool, City, Chelsea??

    Reply
  2. Frankie says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:22 am

    Two clubs from the past. Corrupt, skint, ageing squads and always waging internal wars. Why they are seen as the ultimate is risible these days. Klopp is creating a team to win big again why choose second best?

    Reply

