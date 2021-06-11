Menu

Respected journalist claims Arsenal ready to launch bid for Ben White

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

As the summer Euros kicked off, The Athletic’s David Ornstein was busy informed Arsenal fans that their club are preparing to make a move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White.

READ MORE: Barcelona’s plans to execute swap transfer immediately crushed as star refuses to consider an exit

White, 23, is currently away on international duty with Gareth Southgate’s England, however, that hasn’t stopped his long-term domestic future being heavily speculated.

Having joined the Seagulls back in 2014, after rising their the club’s youth ranks and with the help of a successful loan with Leeds United, White has grown to become one of the Premier League’s most highly-rated centre-backs.

Following what has been an excellent individual campaign throughout the most recent 2020-21 season, White has now emerged as a summer transfer target for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona’s plans to execute swap transfer immediately crushed as star refuses to consider an exit
Barcelona prepare to offload star striker and make first contact with Juventus
Video: Italy lead Turkey in Euro 2020 as Everton-linked Merih Demiral scores a comical own goal

Ornstein has hinted that although the Londoners have yet to follow their interest up with an official offer, it shouldn’t be too long until a bid goes in.

It has been noted that the Seagulls will demand between £40m and £50m for their young defender.

More Stories Ben White

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.