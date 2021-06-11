It’s a fair bet that Everton are probably still recovering from the shock of Carlo Ancelotti upping sticks and heading back to Real Madrid.

A relatively disappointing season overall under the Italian might have been the kicker for him to move on to pastures new, albeit, there had been progress at the Goodison Park outfit under him, both in terms of performance and personnel.

His decision will have longer-term consequences for the Toffees of course, however, of more immediate concern is who will come in to replace him.

Various names have been suggested, with the Telegraph even noting that former Liverpool manager, Rafa Benitez, could be a contender.

However, Turkish outlet, Fotospor, cited by Teamtalk, say that Galatasaray’s Fatih Terim is the preferred candidate of Everton owner, Farhad Moshiri.

Indeed, Teamtalk also note that Nazenin Ansari, Moshiri’s wife, has told Persian TV that Terim has already held talks with the club.

It’s hardly an appointment that’s likely to keep the supporters happy.