“Slipped in recent years” Legendary ex-player urges star to avoid Arsenal transfer this summer

There’s little doubt that Arsenal have fallen in recent years, and that’s proven as they’ve spent recent years fighting for a Europa League spot rather than pushing for the top four.

It could still take some time to rebuild but the potential is there to become a top-four club again, but it needs some smart recruitment where chances are taken on players who could go on to be world-class.

One of the names regularly linked just now is Ajax keeper Andre Onana, but a report from VP in the Netherlands has suggested that he shouldn’t look to make that move.

They quoted Wesley Sneijder on his views, and he clearly thinks Onana deserves to be playing at an even higher level:

“I expect him to leave. I think he is a great goalkeeper. European top? Yes, certainly. I’d rather not see him at Arsenal. It’s a fantastic club, but it has slipped in recent years. I’d rather see him play at Real Madrid or FC Barcelona.”

It’s an interesting one because both Barca and Real have excellent keepers in ter Stegen and Courtois and there’s no sign of either playing moving on, so Onana would simply be a back-up if he makes that move.

If he goes to Arsenal he can prove himself at a higher level and the ideal scenario possibly sees him leaving for Real or Barca in a few years as the Gunners also make a huge profit, but it will be interesting to see if he follows Sneijder’s advice here.