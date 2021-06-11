Spurs fans should be worried as stats how expected new manager is very similar to Jose Mourinho

There are many reasons to sack a manager, but it’s generally accepted that you then find a new boss who has the potential to take you to the next level.

That has to be the case at Spurs after they got rid of Jose Mourinho last season, but it does look like there could be a curious twist in the tale as he’s set to be replaced by the man that he replaced at Roma:

Paulo Fonseca is now open to accept potential contract terms to join Tottenham as new manager until June 2024 [or June 2023 + one more season option]. It’s up to Spurs board now to decide whether appoint the Portuguese as new manager after talks opened three days ago. ???? #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2021

Fonseca has done some good work in the past at Shakhtar Donestk and Braga where he also won silverware so there are some positive signs, but this statistical comparison is alarming:

Paulo Fonseca v Jose Mourinho ? The 2020/21 numbers are scarily similar ? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 11, 2021

It will come down to how much importance you place in stats as you can get them to show anything if you twist them enough, but that does show that Fonseca had an almost identical season to Mourinho – a manager that Spurs didn’t want anymore.

From a Spurs point of view you have to fear that this would be an appointment that would solidify their status as a Europa League club rather than one who pushes for the top four and the title, so it’s a worrying comparison to see.