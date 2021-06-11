Menu

Spurs fans should be worried as stats how expected new manager is very similar to Jose Mourinho

There are many reasons to sack a manager, but it’s generally accepted that you then find a new boss who has the potential to take you to the next level.

That has to be the case at Spurs after they got rid of Jose Mourinho last season, but it does look like there could be a curious twist in the tale as he’s set to be replaced by the man that he replaced at Roma:

Fonseca has done some good work in the past at Shakhtar Donestk and Braga where he also won silverware so there are some positive signs, but this statistical comparison is alarming:

It will come down to how much importance you place in stats as you can get them to show anything if you twist them enough, but that does show that Fonseca had an almost identical season to Mourinho – a manager that Spurs didn’t want anymore.

From a Spurs point of view you have to fear that this would be an appointment that would solidify their status as a Europa League club rather than one who pushes for the top four and the title, so it’s a worrying comparison to see.

