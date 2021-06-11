Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in mix to land prolific MLS striker

According to recent reports, Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are both in the mix to sign Los Angeles FC striker Diego Rossi.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, which claims the Uruguay international has admirers in England’s top-flight.

Rossi, 23, joined Los Angeles FC in 2018 after making a £2.25m switch from Uruguayan side CA Penarol.

Since his arrival in America’s top-flight, the 23-year-old forward has gone on to feature in 107 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 78 goals, along the way.

Rossi’s prolific goalscoring nature was best highlighted during the 2019-20 season when he claimed the MLS’ golden boot award after racking up 14 goals in just 19 appearances.

According to the Telegraph, the young striker is now wanted by both Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Signing Rossi could prove a fairly risk free piece of business, especially after it has been claimed he could cost as little as £10m – a relatively modest fee in the modern era of football.