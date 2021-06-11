The measure of a football player aside from their on-field talent, is how they conduct themselves away from the pitch.

There have been plenty of world beaters that just don’t live in the real world and, as a result, their popularity isn’t perhaps commensurate with their fame.

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka hasn’t been the most popular of players for the Gunners because of incidents in the past, but as he prepares to leave the club for a new adventure with Jose Mourinho at Roma, his parting message won’t have been received well.

“Football is a team sport and you’re only as good as your team,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun, hinting that, perhaps, he’d have done better if those around him were up to the task too.

It’s hardly the sort of thing that’s going to endear him to the Gunners faithful, and the quicker Mikel Arteta is shot of him, the better.

The midfielder could’ve left with his head held high but has shown a real lack of class once again.