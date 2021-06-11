On the eve of another international tournament, England expects, and Gareth Southgate’s squad will need to deliver on home soil or look back on another wasted couple of years.

In the 2018 World Cup, the Three Lions had genuine aspirations of going all the way for the first time since 1966, but despite taking the lead against Croatia in their semi-final, England ran out of steam and ideas at the crucial moment.

Now, with three more years of experience under Southgate, and with home advantage for most of their games, England have all of the ingredients to be able to get over the final hurdle once and for all.

Croatia are the first team standing in their way, and it’s a fair bet that the squad will be out for revenge.

Jose Mourinho believes one player in particular is key to England’s aspirations too.

“I think Grealish is untouchable,” he told Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour on the talkSPORT Breakfast show.

“And the best position for him is coming from the left, which creates a situation where, for me, Rashford can only play there.

“I think when he plays on the right he is completely lost. The dynamic with Rashford on the right, it is totally broken, he doesn’t find it. He is very good on the left at attacking space and I would see Harry (Kane) dropping and him attacking the space in behind.

“But Grealish, for me, is tremendous and what he creates and his personality – ‘give me the ball’ – he reminds me a little bit of Luis Figo.

“I don’t like making comparisons, especially with a Golden Ball winner, but Grealish reminds me of my Figo.”

High praise indeed.