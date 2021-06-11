Video: Comical moment in Poland training as Lewandowski smashes a phone with a wayward effort

You always get a moment of quality or something noteworthy from training sessions, and this might be one of the more entertaining ones from Robert Lewandowski:
Robert Lewandowski smashes a phone belonging to a social media’s person during the training session from soccer
If he’s shooting then you would think anyone behind the goal should be safe, but that is one of his more wayward efforts and the poor guy trying to take a selfie or a video sees his phone being obliterated as the ball comes down.