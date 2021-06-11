(Video) Immobile and Insigne quick-fire goals stuff Turkey

Euros 2020 kicked off on Friday evening, a whole year later than originally planned. However, following what was an excellent opener between Italy and Turkey, Roberto Mancini’s men ensured it would be worth the wait.

Coming into the match, Turkey, led by Senol Gunes, were many fans’ pick as the tournament’s dark horses.

However, it didn’t take impressive Italy long to remind fans exactly why they’re one of the competition’s favourites.

After failing to break through the Turkish side’s resilient defence during the game’s first-half, an early own goal during the second 45-minutes from Juventus defender Derimal ensured the Italians led before the hour-mark.

As the flood gates opened it didn’t take striker Ciro Immobile and wide-attacker Lorenzo Insigne long to pile on Turkey’s misery.

Pictures courtesy of TF1

