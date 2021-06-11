We often hear coaches and commentators talking about a player simply putting a ball into a dangerous area, as it means that any touch could result in a goal.

This is possibly the perfect example of that tonight as Berardi found himself in a great position, but the angle was just a little bit too tight to get the shot away.

He hammers it across goal and it does end up in the back of the net, but it’s a comical own goal as Demiral falls over and guides the ball home as it smashes into his chest:

Pictures from TF1

It’s been reported that the Juventus defender could be on his way to Everton this summer as they look to strengthen the defence, but this isn’t the impact he would’ve wanted to make.