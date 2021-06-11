Though he was reticent to state his preference for an England XI during his first stint on talkSPORT, Jose Mourinho was soon tempted into it by Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour, and there are a few surprises from the Portuguese.

For example, there was no place for Mourinho’s former player, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, nor did Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling get the nod.

Both are quite contentious decisions, and one must wonder if Mourinho has been put up to it just to get some engagement.