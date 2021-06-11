The delayed European Championship finally gets underway on Friday evening, a year after the supposed start of the tournament, and England go into it as one of the favourites.

Gareth Southgate’s side should be buoyed by the fact that most of their games will take place at Wembley Stadium, and the fact that they have a squad of genuine quality ready to take on all-comers.

The one area where they appear to be struggling, however, is in the centre of defence.

Harry Maguire’s potential absence means that either Conor Coady or Tyrone Mings will deputise, and that’s not an appealing thought for former Arsenal man, and now talkSPORT pundit, Ray Parlour.