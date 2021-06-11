It’s rare in this day and age for footballers to admit to anything that might leave them open to ridicule.

A barrage of PR executives, agents and representatives always seem to be on hand to ensure that those elite players always say and do the right thing.

Some players go a little against the grain of course and prefer to be more authentic, and that’s certainly something that you could say about West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

The Hammers captain appears to be one of the more down-to-earth players in the Premier League and one who clearly enjoys a bit of mischief in the dressing room and light-hearted banter more generally.

However, one thing he doesn’t enjoy is alcohol, and, as he admitted to Alan Brazil on talkSPORT, despite being 22 years of age, he’s never touched a drop. Though that could soon change.

“Do you know what, until this day I have never had a beer,” he said.

“[…] That is the truth. Never had a pint. Don’t drink it. Not really [a drinker]. But a pint? No.

“[…] People get surprised. I just don’t like the smell of it so I have never gone near it.

“Yes. I will give it a try [if England win the Euros] – but I will probably spit it out!”

Brazil, more known for his alcohol consumption than his football prowess, predictably wasn’t having any of it.

“Away you go – he’s a liar,” he noted.

“Are you telling me they don’t have a bevvie? I know some of them don’t but I know a lot of them love a pint!”