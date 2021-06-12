Argentine star linked with Liverpool and Arsenal expects to leave his club this summer

No team ever wants to lose their best player, but it never ends well if someone is forced to stay and you also get situations where it just feels like the right time for someone to move on.

Udinese may be seeing that with Rodrigo De Paul this summer – He’s been outstanding for a couple of years and should play a key role for Argentina this summer, while he’s 27 years old so this is the best time for him to get a big move to test himself at the highest level.

A report from Football Italia even indicates that he will be on the move, as they quote him as saying he does expect to leave this summer but an acceptable offer is yet to come in.

This should interest fans of Liverpool and Arsenal as he’s been heavily linked over the past couple of weeks, and he does look like a great signing for either team.

At Liverpool he would be the obvious replacement for Gini Wijnaldum as he’s been developed from a number 10 into an all-action midfielder, so he brings quality and energy to the midfield.

He’s also the captain at Udinese so that’s an additional quality that should entice Arsenal as they’ll need leadership to help the younger players as they rebuild, but it just depends if any team is willing to pay the €40m asking price.