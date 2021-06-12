Arsenal growing confident over agreeing contract extension with youngster

Arsenal are confident that Emile Smith Rowe will extend his contract – but the deal is not close to being done, report Football London.

Smith Rowe is one of Arsenal’s biggest hopes, having broke into Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven after the turn of the year.

However, with the midfielder having just two years left to run on his contract, Gunners fans could be forgiven for feeling a little anxious.

All due respect to Arsenal, since the departure of Arsene Wenger, they have been a club in decline.

There is every possibility a more enticing proposal could be offered to Smith Rowe.

READ MORE: Arsenal open talks over new contract for fan favourite with board left to sign off on offer

However, Football London’s latest report, which is centred around the future of Kieran Tierney, also seeks to provide some comfort over Smith Rowe.

The report claims that, while Smith Rowe will not imminently be penning an extension, Arsenal are confident a deal can be done.

Football London report that talks are underway and there is optimism at the Emirates that Smith Rowe will commit his future.

Smith Rowe promises to be a future star for the Gunners, so the fans will be eager to see him sign along the dotted line as soon as possible.

Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news