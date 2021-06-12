Arsenal may need to double €20m opening bid to sign versatile striker this summer

Arsenal do have an outstanding front three on paper with Aubameyang, Pepe and Lacazette, but they just don’t seem to perform when they all take to the field together and it does mean that alternatives need to be found.

There will be hope that Aubameyang has a strong season and bounces back from a difficult year, so it means that any new signing will also need to play in a withdrawn role if they want to play regularly.

A report from La Repubblica via Football Italia has indicated that Arsenal have made a move to sign Lazio forward Joaquin Correa, and an opening offer of €20m has been lodged.

He’s generally at his best either as a supporting striker or on the left wing where he can then cut inside or use his 188cm frame to dominate a smaller full back at the back post.

He’s not prolific but he’s been good for at least ten goals a season in the last two campaigns, but it doesn’t sound like that opening offer from Arsenal is going to be anywhere close enough.

The Football Italia report says Lazio want around €35m while our colleagues at the Laziali have even suggested the asking price could be as much as €40m, so Arsenal may need to double that offer if they are serious about bringing him in.