Arsenal have open talks with future captain Kieran Tierney over a contract extension, according to an exclusive report from Football.London.

Football.London report that the club’s technical director, Edu, will now present a proposed contract offer for the Arsenal board to sign off on.

Tierney arrived at the Emirates on a five-year contract (until 2024) for a fee of £25m in the summer of 2019, per Goal. The left-back has shown serious quality, but has been slowed by regular injury troubles.

It’s clear that the Celtic academy graduate and Parkhead hero will be the Gunners’ No.1 when fit, but Football.London add that the club are also in the market for a backup left-back this summer.

That seems a shrewd move by the North London outfit, they need a better option to call on as they’ve been left lacking in the area when Tierney has been sidelined.

Tierney’s proposed new deal first reported by @David_Ornstein last month. Talks now underway and more news expected after #Euro2020. Smith Rowe contract also in the pipeline, although it’s not as close as recent reports have suggested.https://t.co/Kig1IvVrJB pic.twitter.com/pqHfZbpaaC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 11, 2021

Chris Wheatley, the reporter that broke the news added on Twitter that ‘more news’ will be expected after Euro 2020, with Tierney rightly leaving this on the backburner to focus on Scotland.

This is just the tipping point for the Scotland international, Tierney is expected to be part of the team’s leadership group now that some experienced stars have left or are in the process of leaving Arsenal.

Tierney started 20 of his 24 appearances across all competitions in his debut season, injuries didn’t impact the ace quite as much this term as he went to feature 32 times from the get-go in 2020/21.

The humble Scotsman is exactly the kind of leader that Mikel Arteta should be looking to crown, Tierney has quickly become a fan favourite due to the evident passion and intensity he plays with.