Borussia Dortmund star will have contract automatically extended until 2025

German side Borussia Dortmund will reportedly see midfielder Jude Bellingham’s contract automatically extended until at least 2025.

That’s according to German outlet BILD, who claims once the English midfielder turns 18, later this month, his contract, which contains a clause, will automatically extend for a further two years.

Bellingham, 17, famously joined Borussia Dortmund last summer following a whopping £20.7m move from Championship side Birmingham.

Since arriving in the Bundesliga, hotly tipped to become one of Europe’s best midfielders, the teenager has gone on to feature in 46 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to eight goals, along the way.

However, if having one of the continent’s best young prospects among your ranks wasn’t good enough, Black and Yellow fans are set to be handed more good news.

It has been claimed that once Bellingham reaches adulthood and turns 18 on June 29th, his domestic contract will automatically extend – meaning the youngster’s long-term future is more than secure.

Bellingham is already valued at an eye-watering £49.5m, however, with an additional two years added to his contract, expect this sum to raise, significantly.