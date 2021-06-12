Menu

‘Can’t recall being proved so wrong’ and ‘shut the haters up’ – These West Ham fans react to new contract for David Moyes

West Ham United fans have been left absolutely delighted after the club announced that David Moyes has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

Plenty of fans have accepted that they’ve been proven wrong by the Scotsman after their initial reaction to Moyes’ return to the London Stadium.

Moyes managed the Hammers for six months in the 17/18 season but then left the club, the former Everton manager was drafted back in to replace Manuel Pellegrini when the side were in real trouble at the halfway point of the 19/20 season.

The Scotsman kept the East London outfit in the Premier League and has done a remarkable job with them this season, leading the Hammers to a sixth-placed finish, qualifying them for European football.

Here is how some of the West Ham faithful have reacted to the news:

Supporters are clearly delighted to see that there’s some stability at the helm, especially amid the talk that Everton were keen on reappointing Moyes as they search for a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti.

West Ham made the most of their signings last season and the team can push on even further if they are supported in the market by the club’s owners, who have come under constant fire over spending.

