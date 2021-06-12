‘Can’t recall being proved so wrong’ and ‘shut the haters up’ – These West Ham fans react to new contract for David Moyes

West Ham United fans have been left absolutely delighted after the club announced that David Moyes has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

Plenty of fans have accepted that they’ve been proven wrong by the Scotsman after their initial reaction to Moyes’ return to the London Stadium.

Moyes managed the Hammers for six months in the 17/18 season but then left the club, the former Everton manager was drafted back in to replace Manuel Pellegrini when the side were in real trouble at the halfway point of the 19/20 season.

The Scotsman kept the East London outfit in the Premier League and has done a remarkable job with them this season, leading the Hammers to a sixth-placed finish, qualifying them for European football.

Here is how some of the West Ham faithful have reacted to the news:

I have never respected Moyes enough but in his two spells at the club, for the majority of it, he’s been quality. Fair play ??????. Shut the haters up – including myself. Come on you irons. ?? — Harry (@23HPork) June 12, 2021

Can’t recall being proved so wrong by a West Ham in so little time since signing as Manager than has been the case since Moyes. Far exceeded everyone’s expectations. His management has deserved European football next season. — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) June 12, 2021

Safe to say when he re-signed as West Ham manager no one expected the turnaround in performances under Moyes. Fully deserves the three year contract. West Ham now need to prioritise Lingard on a permanent now Moyes is signed long-term. Brilliant season for Moyes this year. — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) June 12, 2021

Now back him and let him make the signings/build the squad he needs! — JC (@_thejacobc_) June 12, 2021

Now sign some players — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) June 12, 2021

Just need to back him now in the transfer market — Will (@willp1972) June 12, 2021

Fully deserved, get in! — Razek76 (@Razek_76) June 12, 2021

Supporters are clearly delighted to see that there’s some stability at the helm, especially amid the talk that Everton were keen on reappointing Moyes as they search for a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti.

West Ham made the most of their signings last season and the team can push on even further if they are supported in the market by the club’s owners, who have come under constant fire over spending.