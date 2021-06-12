Christian Eriksen update: Positive medical update emerges after awful scenes between Finland and Denmark

You can always tell everything you need to know from how players react on the field, and the reaction of the players and the ref during the Finland vs Denmark game this evening demonstrated that Christian Eriksen was in a bad way.

He just seemed to collapse as the ball was thrown in towards him, and immediately you could tell that something truly dreadful had happened, and it just kept getting worse and worse as the cameras kept rolling and even lingered on a shot of his devastated wife at one point which was just beyond unbelievable.

Obviously, the game was immediately abandoned to allow the medical attention to be given to Eriksen, and thankfully it does look like he left the stadium conscious and that’s all everyone wanted to hear at this stage.

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

Getty Images official picture. Christian Eriksen seems conscious. All prayers and thoughts with Chris and his family ?????? pic.twitter.com/93PUM59ruZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2021

The actual game really isn’t important after this and you could see the players from both sides were completely traumatised by what happened, but thankfully it appears that Eriksen is alive and his health and recovery is the only important thing here.