Denmark vs Finland set to restart at 19:30 (UK time) despite Eriksen collapse

Some amazing news coming through. Despite suffering a horrendous looking medical crisis, which saw him require on-field CPR treatment, Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is now understood to be alive and ‘stable’ in hospital. Following the shocking scenes, fans would have been forgiven for fearing for the worst – however, as the positive news comes in, the latest from a sporting perspective comes from both the Danish FA and UEFA, who have both confirmed Saturday’s game, which was postponed, will recommence at 19:30 (UK time).

Eriksen’s medical emergency, which saw him fall to the ground while alone on the pitch, had fans worried all around the world.

However, a recent medical update from the official bodies has confirmed that despite initial fears, the midfielder is in hospital, conscious and in a ‘stable’ condition.

In addition to the positive update regarding the player’s physical condition, UEFA has also just confirmed that the game between Denmark and Finland will recommence at 19:30 (UK time).

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC). The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

Belgium are set to play Russia in the day’s evening kick-off and at the time of writing, that fixture is still scheduled to kick off at 20:00 (UK time).