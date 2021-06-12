Done Deal: Spurs confirm Fabio Paratici arrival as new manager appointment sounds close

It’s become clear that Spurs didn’t really have a plan in place to replace Jose Mourinho when he was sacked last season, while Ryan Mason didn’t do enough to seriously suggest he was ready to take over permanently.

It does now look like things are starting to fall into place, and a major appointment has been made with Fabio Paratici being officially confirmed as the Managing Director at the club:

The Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Fabio Paratici as Managing Director, Football, with effect from 1 July 2021.

In the press release, Spurs confirm that he’s responsible for “managing and developing the club’s sporting operations at the club, facilities and footballing infrastructure”, so it’s clear that he’s going to have a lot of power in the new setup.

He does arrive with a good reputation as he was the Sporting Director as Juventus reestablished themselves as the dominant force in Serie A, but it’s all meaningless if they don’t get a good coach in place.

Opinions may be split on Paulo Fonseca as Roma clearly deemed him as a lesser manager than Jose Mourinho as he was sacked in favour of the former Spurs boss, but it does sound like that deal could be getting closer after Paratici’s appointment:

He might be an underwhelming appointment but his Shakhtar Donetsk side did play some lovely football and punched above their weight in Europe, while he has won silverware in the past so that would be the main aim if he arrived at Spurs.