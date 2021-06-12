Players will adapt and improve their tactical ability and positioning as they get older, so it’s generally accepted that veteran players should join certain leagues.

Serie A is often a good destination because it’s a league where teams focus on tactics and positioning while the game can be a little slower, but the hectic nature of the Premier League might not be so ideal.

The Mirror have reported that Real Madrid star Marcelo is set to move on this summer after Carlo Ancelotti decided he wasn’t in their plans, and it’s his former club Everton and Leeds United who are thought to be leading the chase.

On the plus side he would bring experience and quality – especially going forward, but you really have to wonder if this would be a great move for him at this point.

He’s not a dreadful defender but it’s certainly not the strongest part of his game, while injuries are becoming a problem and he is starting to lose his pace, so there’s a danger that he could be left exposed in the wrong formation.

On the plus side he’s expected to only cost £5m and it’s Everton who are said to be in pole position, and it would be fun to see if he could adapt at this late stage in his career, but it would be a risk if he’s on a big salary.