Everton have joined the race to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, who has previously been linked with Arsenal, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Neto, previously of Juventus and Valencia, joined Barcelona to provide backup for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, replacing Jasper Cillessen as the Catalan giants’ deputy goalkeeper.

As per Mundo Deportivo, his time to depart the Nou Camp may well have arrived, despite the fact that Barcelona are thought to be open to the idea of keeping him around.

The report notes that Everton, who are currently without a manager, following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid, have shown interest over the last 24 hours.

READ MORE: Barcelona prepare to offload star striker and make first contact with Juventus

A separate report by Mundo Deportivo mentioned of interest from Arsenal, so Neto could have several options to choose from, should he be keen on a move to the Premier League.

There’s no mention in either report of how much any interested party would have to pay to free the Brazilian from Barcelona, but with a contract until 2023, he won’t move for peanuts.

As reported by Goal, Arsenal have recently been showing an interest in Ajax keeper Andre Onana. It remains to be seen if they’re still keen on Neto, or whether Everton will have a free run.

Click here for more of the latest transfer news