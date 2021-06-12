Georginio Wijnaldum reveals decision to join Paris-Saint Germain

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has lifted the lid on his decision to depart the club in favour of a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain.

Wijnaldum, 30, left Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the most recent 2020-21 season.

Having joined the Merseyside club in 2016 following a £24.75m switch from Newcastle United, the Dutch midfielder went on to enjoy an excellent five-year spell.

After racking up 237 appearances, in all competitions, the 30-year-old went on to play a huge role in Jurgen Klopp’s men lifting four major trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.

However, much to the disappointment of Liverpool fans, Wijnaldum decided that the end of last season would be the right time to move on and sound out a new challenge.

Despite appearing close to joining Barcelona, French side Paris-Saint Germain eventual swooped in and snapped the Dutchman out.

Speaking recently to Sport, Wijnaldum addressed why he chose to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

“We spent weeks negotiating with Barcelona,” admitted the midfielder, “But the club had not quite taken the step and Paris Saint-Germain appeared and were faster and more decisive.

“It was a difficult decision. They are two great clubs and I wish I could have played in both. But I am happy with my decision.”