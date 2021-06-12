Verbal agreement reached: PSG set to complete signing of Italy international

Gianluigi Donnarumma is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain after reaching a verbal agreement with the French giants, reports Fabrizio Romano via Twitter.

Donnarumma, who broke onto the scene at AC Milan as a teenager, has gone on to establish himself as one of the finest goalkeepers on the planet, as well as the undisputed number one for the Italian national side.

His time at AC Milan now appears to be coming to an end, with the 22-year-old’s contract with the Rossoneri due to expire at the end of the month. It appears as though PSG will be the next step in his career.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Donnarumma has reached a verbal agreement with PSG ahead of a move to the Parc des Princes. A contract until the summer of 2026 is being written up ahead of his arrival.

Mauricio Pochettino already has the great Keylor Navas at his disposal, but Donnarumma will be the long-term solution between the sticks for PSG, something that the 34-year-old veteran can’t offer the French club.

AC Milan have already announced the signing of Mike Maignan from Lille, who following a superb campaign with the French outfit, will be Donnarumma’s replacement at the San Siro.

