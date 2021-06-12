In an interview with France Football, Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe has branded Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘incredibly quick’ and one of the fastest around.

Mbappe, arguably the most electric player around right now, was questioned as to who leaves him most impressed with their speed, acceleration and overall raw pace.

According to Get French Football News, Mbappe singled out Aubameyang as an ‘incredibly quick’ player whilst he also raved about the speed of Rennes starlet Jeremy Doku, teammate Neymar and Kyle Walker.

Aubameyang established himself as a speed demon in his prolific spells with Saint-Etienne, Borussia Dortmund and has also utilised the fast-twitch ability to succeed at Arsenal.

There’s no doubt that the Arsenal captain will be delighted to read these comments from one of world football’s best after a difficult season that’s been marred by injury and fitness issues, off-pitch controversies and an overall and uncharacteristic inconsistency for the centre-forward.

Mbappe regards Gunners forward Aubameyang as one of the quickest players around:

“Recently, I was speaking with my father about a player who impressed me from the stands – because I was not playing – because of his speed qualities, that is (Jeremy) Doku, at Rennes.”

“In 5 years as a professional, I have never seen someone from a standing start demonstrate so much power.”

“In terms of an incredibly quick player, I would also put Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Neymar too, certainly before his injuries. He could change direction with crazy ease.”

“There are also players less explosive from a standing start like Kyle Walker at Manchester City. He is like a tank once he hits his speed once he gets into it.”

Mbappe has clearly used the sit-down with France Football to show some love for other players around the world, as he’s also expressed his desire to learn more about Chelsea star Mason Mount.

Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal fans will be hoping that this fills 31-year-old Aubameyang with confidence as they hope for the Gabon superstar to silence the critics next season.