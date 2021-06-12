Menu

Good news for Chelsea as Inter Milan identify replacement for star after Blues lodge €60M bid

Inter Milan have identified a potential replacement for Chelsea and PSG target Achraf Hakimi, according to Fichajes.

Hakimi is arguably the best right-wing-back in world football at current. His performances for Inter Milan during their scudetto-winning campaign last time around were mightily impressive.

As is reported by Fichajes, both Chelsea and PSG are thought to be interested in signing the former Real Madrid man this summer. Both sides have made £56.1M (€60M) bids, as per Sky Sports.

While Inter will be understandably reluctant to part with the 22-year-old, there are suggestions that they are preparing for life after his departure, with a potential replacement being identified.

Achraf Hakimi in action for Inter Milan

Zeki Celik in action for Lille

Zeki Celik searches for his Lille teammates

According to Fichajes, Zeki Çelik, LOSC Lille, is on Inter’s shortlist of potential targets, were Hakimi to depart the San Siro this summer. Arsenal, Tottenham and Man United are also keen, as per the Standard.

The Turk endured a difficult evening against Italy last night, but that is unlikely to have any bearing on Inter’s interest. If the Nerazzurri are able to get him through the door, Chelsea and PSG’s chances of landing Hakimi would increase significantly.

