Juventus offer Man United their choice of two megastars in blockbuster swap deal for Paul Pogba

For some reason, Man United have struggled to get the best out of Paul Pogba on a consistent basis, so perhaps the best thing would be to let him go and then completely build around Bruno Fernandes.

It’s a complicated situation because Pogba is a popular player and he’s also an exceptional player, but his contract does run out next summer and United can’t run the risk of him leaving on a free transfer again.

ESPN have indicated that Juve may not be able to pay a sizeable fee to bring him back to Turin this summer, but they are willing to sanction a huge swap deal that could be interesting for United.

The first player on offer is Cristiano Ronaldo – Is he what Man United need just now? No. Could trying to fit him into the team cause more problems and potentially weaken them? Most likely. Would it be amazing to see for the neutral? Absolutely it would.

The more sensible option would be the other player on offer which is Paulo Dybala, as he’s a world-class player who is just entering his prime and it probably a better fit for the team, as Ronaldo would demand that everything is built around him if he does come back.

It will all come down to Pogba and if there’s even a chance of him signing a new deal, but either player would be such an interesting swap deal if it did materialise.