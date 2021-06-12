In an interview with France Football, Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe has labelled Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker a real ‘tank’ once he hits full speed.

In the discussion with the French publication, the lightning-fast Mbappe was quizzed on who he sees as speed demons in world football.

As per Get French Football News, Mbappe raved about Rennes talent Jeremy Doku, teammate Neymar, Man City full-back Walker and finally Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mbappe clearly paid attention to the game of Walker, who he faced off against in the Champions League semi-finals this season, as he noted the Englishman isn’t necessarily ‘explosive’ from a ‘standing start’, but becomes a rapid ‘tank’ once he gets into his speed.

See More: Tottenham set to rival Juventus in battle to sign Brazil international

Here is what Mbappe had to say on the players he considers speed demons, including Walker:

“Recently, I was speaking with my father about a player who impressed me from the stands – because I was not playing – because of his speed qualities, that is (Jeremy) Doku, at Rennes.” “In 5 years as a professional, I have never seen someone from a standing start demonstrate so much power.” “In terms of an incredibly quick player, I would also put Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Neymar too, certainly before his injuries. He could change direction with crazy ease.” “There are also players less explosive from a standing start like Kyle Walker at Manchester City. He is like a tank once he hits his speed once he gets into it.”

More Stories / Latest News Leicester City and Tottenham leave door ajar for €20M-rated Barcelona outcast ‘Can’t recall being proved so wrong’ and ‘shut the haters up’ – These West Ham fans react to new contract for David Moyes Release clause expires for Liverpool target seen as replacement for key star

Walker, Aubameyang and Doku are not the only players Mbappe has shown love to in his chat with France Football, with the legend in the making also wishing to get to know Mason Mount better.

England supporters will be hoping that Walker can once again come out on the winning side against Mbappe, as the Three Lions may face the mighty France in the first knockout stages of the Euros.