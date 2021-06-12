In an interview with France Football, Paris Saint-Germain and Les Bleus superstar Kylian Mbappe has shared his admiration for Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount.

As part of the discussions with the French publication, Get French Football News report that Mbappe was asked which three players he’d like to see interviewed by France Football next.

Mbappe would like to hear what Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon plans to do next in his career, read about Lionel Messi as the Barcelona icon ‘does not speak much’ and finally wishes to learn about Mount.

The PSG forward, who is three weeks older than Mount, added that the Chelsea midfielder is a ‘superb player’ but one that ‘we don’t yet know much about’.

It’s nice to see Mount praised by one of world football’s highest-profile players, especially as the 22-year-old has continued to perform brilliantly despite harsh criticism in the past.

Here is what Mbappe had to say on the three players that he’s most intrigued about now:

“Gigi (Buffon) because I would like to know what he is going to do next; Messi, because he does not speak much, so we would discover things.”

“Mason Mount, because he is a superb player that we don’t yet know much about.”

Mbappe may well get the chance to know Mount a little better should England and France cross paths in the Euros, we can expect a friendly embrace from the pair after the Frenchman’s nice comments here.