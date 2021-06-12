‘There’s a lot of interest’ – Leeds linked with swoop for former star, Arsenal and Leicester also keen

Speaking on ‘The Transfer Window‘ podcast, journalist Duncan Castles revealed that Leeds United and Leicester City are interested in signing Ben White from Brighton this summer.

White, who is currently away with the England National Team for the Euro 2020 tournament, is a summer target for Arsenal, according to The Athletic.

That news has been verified by the ever-reliable Duncan Castles, speaking on ‘The Transfer Window‘ podcast. However, his belief is that the Gunners are not alone in their pursuit of the 23-year-old.

“There’s a lot of interest in him. I’m told the clubs who are showing the most interest in him are Arsenal, Leeds United, who he played for on loan and tried to sign him last summer, and Leicester City.”

White had a hugely successful year with Leeds as they gained promotion to the Premier League, before returning to Brighton when his loan finished.

If Duncan Castles is to be believed, they could be set to return for the Englishman, though The Athletic report that it would take a fee in the region of £40M-£50M to convince Brighton to sell-up.

Brighton are going to have a hard time keeping hold of White this summer, with all three of Leeds, Arsenal and Leicester showing interest.

