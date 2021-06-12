Leicester City and Tottenham leave door ajar for €20M-rated Barcelona outcast

Leicester City are one club to have left the door open for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to Spanish reports cited by the Leicester Mercury.

At the time Coutinho departed Liverpool to become a Barcelona player, he was one of the Premier League’s finest.

While his time at the Nou Camp hasn’t panned out as either he or Barca will have envisaged, that talented midfield player will still be hiding away in there somewhere.

For some time now, we have wondered whether a Premier League club would gamble on the player that Coutinho could be, rather than being put off by the player he has become.

According to Spanish publication SPORT (as cited by the Leicester Mercury), Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea have all ruled out the possibility of moving for Coutinho.

However, as per the report, there are those who have left the door ajar for Coutinho to return – they are thought to include Tottenham and Leicester City.

With the report claiming that the Brazilian could be available for as little as €20M, Spurs and Leicester will currently be mulling over whether that could represent good value for money.

Whether they will come to a conclusion which favours Coutinho, and gets him a move back to the Premier League, remains to be seen.

