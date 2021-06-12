Menu

Leicester City and Tottenham leave door ajar for €20M-rated Barcelona outcast

Leicester City FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Leicester City are one club to have left the door open for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to Spanish reports cited by the Leicester Mercury.

At the time Coutinho departed Liverpool to become a Barcelona player, he was one of the Premier League’s finest.

While his time at the Nou Camp hasn’t panned out as either he or Barca will have envisaged, that talented midfield player will still be hiding away in there somewhere.

For some time now, we have wondered whether a Premier League club would gamble on the player that Coutinho could be, rather than being put off by the player he has become.

According to Spanish publication SPORT (as cited by the Leicester Mercury), Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea have all ruled out the possibility of moving for Coutinho.

READ MORE: ‘There’s a lot of interest’ – Leeds linked with swoop for former star, Arsenal and Leicester also keen

Coutinho Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho in action for Barcelona

More Stories / Latest News
‘Can’t recall being proved so wrong’ and ‘shut the haters up’ – These West Ham fans react to new contract for David Moyes
Release clause expires for Liverpool target seen as replacement for key star
Newcastle United in pole position to re-sign academy graduate following 29-goal campaign

However, as per the report, there are those who have left the door ajar for Coutinho to return – they are thought to include Tottenham and Leicester City.

With the report claiming that the Brazilian could be available for as little as €20M, Spurs and Leicester will currently be mulling over whether that could represent good value for money.

Whether they will come to a conclusion which favours Coutinho, and gets him a move back to the Premier League, remains to be seen.

Click here for more of the latest Leicester City news

More Stories Philippe Coutinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.