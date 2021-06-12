The Japanese Football Association have recently announced that Liverpool ace Takumi Minamino has withdrawn from international duty due to ‘club circumstances’ in a highly-touted transfer hint…

The JFA have shared a statement announcing that the 26-year-old will not be with the Samurai Blue for their World Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan.

Minamino joined the Reds in January of 2020 for a fee of £7.25m from RB Salzburg, per the Guardian, after showing promise with the Austrian outfit, even starring against the Reds in the Champions League.

Despite the excitement, Minamino has unfortunately made little impact on Merseyside, starting five of his 14 appearances after joining in 19/20 and experiencing very little action this term.

Whilst Minamino started five of his eight outings in cup competitions for the Reds this season, the 26-year-old featured from the get-go in just two of his nine appearances in the Premier League.

That lack of action saw the attacking midfielder loaned out to Southampton in the January transfer window, where he started nine of his 10 top-flight appearances, scoring twice.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl recently told Hampshire Live that the Coastal outfit have held talks with Liverpool over Minamino, though it isn’t clear if this would be for another loan or permanent switch.

Japan’s vague ‘club circumstances’ note on the ace’s withdrawal has undoubtedly been understood as a sign of an imminent exit by fans, it’s not confirmed but it seems to be regarding Minamino’s future.

Working on an exit from Liverpool looks to be the only logical explanation right now, Japan have made it clear that the ace leaves for ‘club circumstances’ not injury and Liverpool have no other reason to prevent Minamino from playing a World Cup qualifier – it’s far too early to report for pre-season.

Minamino boasts quality and is certainly good enough to be a top-flight player, as he showed early in his loan with a debut beauty for Southampton and an inspired goal to stun Chelsea.