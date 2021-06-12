Manchester City and Juventus are close to striking an agreement over striker Gabriel Jesus, according to Todo Fichajes.

Jesus has been a prominent figure at Man City since his arrival at the Etihad, but has been unable to convince Pep Guardiola that he is the long-term successor for Sergio Aguero.

Time and time again, Guardiola has preferred to lineup without a striker, rather than use Jesus through the middle. The Brazilian appears to have reached the end of his tether.

According to Todo Fichajes, the 24-year-old is now set to become a Juventus player.

As per the report, negotiations between Man City and Juventus are now at an advanced stage, with Jesus expected to make the move to Turin sooner rather than later.

The deal, if Todo Fichajes are to be believed, will be an initial loan with an option to buy, which will provide Jesus with a chance to earn his stripes at Juve ahead of a potential permanent move.

While Jesus may not be the right fit for Pep and the brand of football he has his Man City side playing, there’ll be very few who would doubt that he is capable of being a success in Serie A.

