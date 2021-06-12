Man United could miss out on cheap transfer option this summer due to Juventus interest

Whenever Man United need to strengthen a certain position then a load of players are going to be linked, but Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic was linked with a summer transfer on a regular basis.

He’s a signing who would represent a slight gamble as he would need to step up from Fiorentina, but he’s been impressive in Serie A and he’s shown he has all the tools to be a top-quality defender.

The potential transfer may have been even more attractive as his contract runs out next summer, so it meant he wasn’t going to cost any more than €30m if he did leave.

United are still desperately trying to find someone who can partner Harry Maguire and solidify the centre of that defence, but it now looks unlikely that Milenkovic will be the answer as Goal have now reported that Juventus are showing an interest.

Juve have often demonstrated their ability to hoover up the best talent in Serie A and it’s suggested that he would be a replacement for Merih Demiral this summer, so it looks like the move to Old Trafford is unlikely.

That might not be a bad thing if they can find a way to get the potential signing of Raphael Varane over the line, but it shows how difficult the market could be as there’s always going to be competition for any signing.