Man United could offload their highest earner as Solskjaer hasn’t assured him of his place next season

Of course every manager wants to find themselves in a situation where they have two goalkeepers that are capable of starting, but it’s only sustainable for a season before someone demands to leave.

Man United have that issue with Dean Henderson and David de Gea as both players want to start, but they also had some issues last season so it’s not like either player has established themselves as the undisputed starter.

Dean Henderson did look solid but he also made some errors as time went on, while de Gea took plenty of stick for a pretty dismal effort in the penalty shootout vs Villarreal as he didn’t look like saving anything.

ESPN have reported that the situation is still very much up in the air, but it’s interesting to note that they indicate that Solskjaer still hasn’t assured de Gea of his starting spot next season.

There are reports which say that de Gea is the highest earner at the club on £375k per week – something that could also come into play as there’s no sense in paying him that much to simply sit on the bench.

There’s a feeling that Henderson will want to leave if he doesn’t get to start so United may need to simply bite the bullet and install him as the number 1 next year, while moving on from de Gea would save a huge wage that could go towards a new signing or two.

ESPN also state that Tom Heaton is expected to sign but he’s not going to be challenging for the starting role, so it will be interesting to see how this pans out.