England’s most intelligent dog predicts outcome of Three Lions’ Euro 2020 opener vs Croatia

In what will surely settle the nerves of England fans ahead of tomorrow’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia, ‘the nation’s most intelligent dog’ has predicted a victory for the Three Lions.

England will be taking to the field of play against Croatia on Sunday afternoon with the intention of winning three points, which would put them in pole position to progress to the knockout rounds as group winners.

In a major tournament of this nature, where there are just the three group games, a single result, whether it be positive or negative, can prove to be hugely significant in terms of a team’s chances of progressing.

Fear not, though, England fans. As The Sun report, ‘the nation’s most intelligent dog,’ dubbed Willow the wonder pooch, has predicted that England will be triumphant over Croatia tomorrow.

The Sun report that Willow, who can supposedly count to ten and spell her own name, has a successful track record when it comes to correctly predicting the outcome of major events of this kind.

Thankfully for Gareth Southgate, when presented with three bowls of food, labelled as Croatia win, England win or draw, the cockapoo has given England her backing, which will surely allay the fears of the fanbase.

In truth, with England’s victory having been so reliably verified, there really is no need to watch the match at all. Instead, we can all spend our Sunday afternoons doing something more productive, safe in the knowledge that England will win.

Thank you, Willow. You’ve provided a service for the whole nation.

