Newcastle United in pole position to re-sign academy graduate following 29-goal campaign

Newcastle United are in pole position to re-sign Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong, according to Football League World.

Armstrong, who came through the ranks at Newcastle before dropping down into the Championship in search of regular first-team football, netted 29 goals in 43 appearances for Blackburn last term.

As is mentioned in the report by Football League World, his good performances in England’s second tier have attracted Premier League interest, which includes former employers Newcastle United.

It’s claimed in the report by Football League World that St. James’ Park, at current, is looking like the most plausible destination for Armstrong this summer, were he to call an end to his time as a Blackburn player.

The report claims that Blackburn have already begun drawing up a potential list of replacements for Armstrong, which suggests it could only be a matter of time before his departure is officially confirmed.

Newcastle are in dire need of a capable striker to help Callum Wilson carry the goal-scoring burden. Armstrong, were he able to produce his Championship figures in the Premier League, would be that man.

