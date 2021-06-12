Barcelona have themselves the pick of all but one of Europe’s top five leagues as they’ve decided to loan out the highly-rated Konrad de la Fuente next season.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Barcelona have communicated to De la Fuente that a loan exit is necessary for the 2021/22 campaign as the 19-year-old is ready to step up from the B team but is not at the stage of his development where he’d receive regular minutes in the first-team.

Marca report that both parties began to discuss the situation after the end of the season, with a decision made in the last day as the Blaugrana have made it clear that Konrad’s time with the B team is over.

It’s added that England, Germany, France or staying in Spain are the top destinations for the 19-year-old, a switch to Italy is not possible due to the Haitian-American-Spaniard’s passport.

De la Fuente debuted for Barcelona B in December 2018 and has impressed as he’s become a key part of the team over the last two seasons, scoring nine goals and assisting five in 29 appearances.

De la Fuente has featured for the first-team in three brief outings that came across the Champions League and Copa del Rey for Ronald Koeman’s side this season.

The 5ft9 wide-man is certainly gifted as seen in moments like this stunner and mesmerising run for the club’s second team, De la Fuente now seems ready to kick on and start out his professional career.

De la Fuente is contracted until 2022 in a deal that includes the option of a further two years so Barcelona are very safe with the man whose already been capped for the USA’s senior team.

The winger, who has seen his play almost equally split on the right or left side this season, is reportedly lucky enough to have several teams to choose from, as he looks to find the best fit for regular football.