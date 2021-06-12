“Potential to be the complete midfielder” – Former Chelsea star claims teammate could be a great signing at Stamford Bridge

Twitter can be a murky place these days, but Cesc Fabregas’ account is actually worth a follow as he’ll throw out some interesting opinions and admiration.

He’s been answering a few questions lately on multiple topics but he was asked about his current Monaco teammate Aurelien Tchouameni who’s been linked with Chelsea this summer.

Of course it’s easy to make comparisons with Tiemoue Bakayoko who made a similar move a few years ago, but Tchouameni looks like more of a complete player and a bigger prospect.

Obviously Fabregas can’t be seen to be touting a teammate for a transfer as it’s not going to go down well, but he did concede that the midfield star could be a great signing for Chelsea:

He has the potential to be the complete midfielder. Modern midfield player, but we need him still… sorry ? https://t.co/6NhLT18M25 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) June 12, 2021

It does still feel like Chelsea need to add someone who can sit and effectively shield the defence – N’Golo Kante is all action and needs to be allowed some freedom to hunt the ball down, while Jorginho and Kovavic are great at keeping the ball moving but they aren’t good defenders.

Tchouameni could offer the solution in that role but there’s also so much more to his game as he’s great at bursting forward too, while he only really has one full season of being a starter under his belt so it might be best to stay put for at least one more year.