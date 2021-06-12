The Daily Mail have provided insight into how England should shape up in their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia tomorrow afternoon.

The hopes of a nation lie upon Gareth Southgate, with the England boss having steered his players to the semi-finals of the World Cup three years ago.

The European Championships provide the Three Lions with another chance to end their long wait for international glory – but Southgate has to get it right.

He has an extraordinary amount of attacking talent at his disposal, but Southgate has the difficult task of narrowing that down to just three or four.

The Daily Mail report that, as you’d expect, Harry Kane will be leading the line for England, flanked by Raheem Sterling, who has lost his starting spot at Manchester City.

As per the report, Mason Mount is also expected to start, meaning there’d be just one spot remaining for Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish or Phil Foden.

Whatever the starting XI Southgate names against Croatia tomorrow is unlikely to be to the taste of the whole England fanbase, especially with so much talent set to be left out.

What’s important to remember is that England will be playing several games in quick succession over the next month. There’ll be plenty of opportunities for everyone.

