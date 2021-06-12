Menu

Real Madrid hoping global superstar requests transfer after Euro 2020

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Real Madrid are hoping that Kylian Mbappe will ask to leave Paris Saint-Germain after Euro 2020, according to AS.

Speaking while on international duty with France, Mbappe has reignited talk over his PSG future by revealing that he is still mulling over his long-term future at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe has just a year remaining on his contract with PSG, and while there is nothing to suggest he has any discontentment with life in Paris, the speculation is very much ongoing.

AS have now intensified that even further, reporting that private discussions have been held between Real Madrid and Mbappe’s camp over the possibility of a transfer to Los Blancos.

READ MORE: Man United on red alert as PSG make contact with Real Madrid star’s entourage

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe celebrates a goal for PSG

More Stories / Latest News
Boost for Manchester United with Spanish side preparing for departure of Red Devils transfer target
Good news for Chelsea as Inter Milan identify replacement for star after Blues lodge €60M bid
England’s most intelligent dog predicts outcome of Three Lions’ Euro 2020 opener vs Croatia

The Spanish publication claim that Real Madrid are quietly hoping that Mbappe will ask to leave PSG after Euro 2020, with these recent comments providing even further optimism for Florentino Perez.

AS report that PSG are intent on keeping Mbappe around, with club’s hierarchy keen for the Frenchman to head to the Qatar World Cup in 2022 while still on the French giants’ books.

It remains a mystery at this point in time exactly what Mbappe’s intentions are, but with his contract situation highly precarious, you imagine we’ll get an answer one way or another sometime soon.

Click here for more of the latest Real Madrid news

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.