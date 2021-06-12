Real Madrid hoping global superstar requests transfer after Euro 2020

Real Madrid are hoping that Kylian Mbappe will ask to leave Paris Saint-Germain after Euro 2020, according to AS.

Speaking while on international duty with France, Mbappe has reignited talk over his PSG future by revealing that he is still mulling over his long-term future at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappé on future: “I need to take the right decision, which is hard & give myself the best opportunity to decide well. I am somewhere where I’m happy, I feel good. But is it the best place for me? I don’t yet have an answer.” (FF) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 12, 2021

Mbappe has just a year remaining on his contract with PSG, and while there is nothing to suggest he has any discontentment with life in Paris, the speculation is very much ongoing.

AS have now intensified that even further, reporting that private discussions have been held between Real Madrid and Mbappe’s camp over the possibility of a transfer to Los Blancos.

The Spanish publication claim that Real Madrid are quietly hoping that Mbappe will ask to leave PSG after Euro 2020, with these recent comments providing even further optimism for Florentino Perez.

AS report that PSG are intent on keeping Mbappe around, with club’s hierarchy keen for the Frenchman to head to the Qatar World Cup in 2022 while still on the French giants’ books.

It remains a mystery at this point in time exactly what Mbappe’s intentions are, but with his contract situation highly precarious, you imagine we’ll get an answer one way or another sometime soon.

