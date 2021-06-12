Liverpool have already held initial talks regarding the transfer of Florian Neuhaus from Borussia Monchengladbach, with the Germany international seen as a Gini Wijnaldum replacement, per SPORT1.

SPORT1 insist that a ‘concrete offer’ has not been made from the Reds but that Jurgen Klopp is interested in the 24-year-old and will cast an eye over the central midfielder’s displays at the Euros.

It’s added that Neuhaus is contracted with Gladbach until the summer of 2024, with the Reds’ chances of securing a transfer perhaps more difficult now that a €40m release clause has expired.

Florian Plettenberg, the chief reporter for SPORT1 that wrote the article, added on Twitter that it will take a fee of more than €40m to prise Neuhaus away from Adi Hutter’s side.

Neuhaus has been capped six times by Germany but faces a difficult task in breaking into the starting lineup for the Euros, as he’ll have to compete with the likes of Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich and Ilkay Gundogan.

See More: Liverpool star withdraws from international duty to handle ‘club circumstances’ in potential hint of imminent transfer exit

Update #Neuhaus: #Klopp wants him, confirmed! There have already been talks in the past few days. The club want to replace #Wijnaldum. But there is no offer yet. The topic could become hot after the Euros. Price: More than €40m. No release clause. @SPORT1 #LFC — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 11, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle United in pole position to re-sign academy graduate following 29-goal campaign Offers made as Barcelona decide to loan out talented winger next season ‘There’s a lot of interest’ – Leeds linked with swoop for former star, Arsenal and Leicester also keen

SPORT1 cite some comments in which Neuhaus told them that he’s a person that ‘likes to dare’ and would be open to a move abroad, something that will appeal to Liverpool fans and Klopp.

Neuhaus has established himself as a solid player since he was given the chance to feature in the Bundesliga by Monchengladbach after being recruited by second-tier 1860 Munich in 2017.

The all-around ace has now made 116 appearances for Monchengladbach, scoring 16 times, registering 20 assists and experiencing a taste of Champions League and Europa League football along the way.

Neuhaus looked very impressive this season, chipping in with six goals and six assists from the middle of the park in 33 Bundesliga outings as Monchengladbach finished 8th.

At 24, Neuhaus can certainly develop even further and he would be a decent option for the Reds considering the drive he’s shown in midfield this term – something that Liverpool have lacked recently.