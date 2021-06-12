Menu

Romelu Lukaku pours cold water over possible return to Chelsea

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Following his heavy links back to former club Chelsea, Inter Milan and Belgian star striker Romelu Lukaku has addressed his long-term future.

READ MORE: Georginio Wijnaldum reveals decision to join Paris-Saint Germain

Despite first arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2011 following a move from Anderlecht, the striker failed to nail down a place in the Blues’ first team.

After continuing to struggle for a place in the side, the Belgian striker was allowed to join West Brom on loan before eventually sealing a permanent move to Everton in 2014.

Going on to live up to his earlier hype, after securing a massive transfer to Manchester United, the 28-year-old was then moved onto Inter Milan in 2019.

During what has been an exceptional campaign, both individually and collectively, Lukaku has recently guided his side to a hugely impressive Serie A title.

More Stories / Latest News
Photo: Barcelona appear to leak huge signing as shirts with his name appear for sale on their website
Georginio Wijnaldum reveals decision to join Paris-Saint Germain
“Potential to be the complete midfielder” – Former Chelsea star claims teammate could be a great signing at Stamford Bridge

However, despite playing an integral part in his side’s recent successes, Lukaku has seen his name linked with a shocking move back to Chelsea – ten years after he first joined.

Now away on international duty with Belgium, the powerhouse striker has addressed the speculation – and it’s not great news for Blues’ fans.

Speaking to HLN, when asked to pick between Inter or Chelsea, Lukaku said: “Inter. Inter.

“I have won a title with Inter. That was a childhood dream too.

“At one team I had success, at the other one it was a failure.”

More Stories Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.